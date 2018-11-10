Polish Christmas Bazaar

press release: Bazaar celebrating Polish heritage will include the following:

-Polish wares for sale, including amber jewelry, Boleslawiec pottery, toys, books (English and Polish), Polish cookbooks, wooden and hand-painted (pisanki) eggs honoring a cherished craft, and other imports.

-Polish lunch available for sale, including bigos (hunters' stew), pierogi, golabki (meat-filled cabbage rolls), kielbasa, sauerkraut and rye bread. Poppy seed rolls (Makowiec), paczki (filled doughnuts), chrusciki (powder-sugar dusted pastry), and kolaczki (buttery shortbread with jam centers), packaged Kielbasa, Kiszka, 12 different types of pierogi from Chicago, and Oplatek (Christmas wafers) will also be available for purchase.

-Wycinanki (paper-cut designs) and wianki (flower head wreaths) exhibit

-Listen to Polish music

-View the Club's newly restored szopka (nativity scene)

-History displays and genealogy information

-Women of Independence Exhibit