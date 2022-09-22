RSVP for Polish/Czech Genealogy

media release: Registration closes Thursday, September 22, at noon CDT!

Steven Szabados will present 4 lectures on researching your Polish, Czech and Slovak ancestors. These will be recorded. Recordings will be made available for 30 days to all who register. Attendance on the day of the event is not required. This is a great opportunity to learn more about the institutions, research strategies and online sources for researching your ancestry from Eastern Europe!

Saturday, September 24, 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. CDT.

Topics will include:

Polish Immigration to America.

Polish Genealogy – Four Steps to successful research.

Czech and Slovak Immigration to America – When, Where, Why, and How.

Find Your Czech and Slovak Ancestors.