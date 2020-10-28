ONLINE: Politics of Our Rural Land

media release: Wed. Oct. 28 7:00 pm Politics of our Rural Land! - Zoom Conversation with Curt Meine! Hosted by the Sinsinawa Mound Center and the WormFarm Institute! Curt Meine is a n acclaimed conservation biologist and environmental historian who will share his insight on the political importance of rural Wisconsin, the realities of America’s urban-rural divide, the transformation and challenges of today’s agriculture, and more. After the program, join us at 8: 00 pm join us for a n extended Zoom conversation on the rural-urban continuum. To register and for login details, visit: https://lvn.org/conversations/ ?partner=wormfarmInstitute