ONLINE: Politics & Patriotism: Textiles from the Helen Louise Allen Textile Collection

press release: Just in time for Independence Day! Join us on Friday, June 26, at 12pm (CDT) for a virtual chat with staff and students from the Helen Louise Allen Textile Collection. The HLATC holds numerous textiles related to American politics, from Federal-era coverlets featuring American eagles, to the earliest presidential campaign ephemera from the 1840s, to a magnificent quilt documenting political gatherings in Progressive-era Wisconsin. A curatorial team from the School of Human Ecology at University of Wisconsin-Madison will share their research on these and other treasures they conducted in preparation for an upcoming exhibition.

Click here to join the Zoom Webinar: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89632524424

The Helen Louise Allen Textile Collection is part of the School of Human Ecology at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.