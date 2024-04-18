Polka Party: Celebrating 30 Years of Wisconsin's State Dance
History Maker Space 1 S. Pinckney St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Join us in celebrating three decades of Wisconsin’s State Dance at the all-new History Maker Space during a one-of-a-kind polka party! Get ready to hop, jump and shake the night away as we honor the enduring legacy of polka in the Badger State, exploring both the historic past and exciting present of this famous jig. In collaboration with local polka aficionado DJ Shotski—who will spin a series of classic and contemporary polka records—this Society-hosted, all-ages event includes live music from DB Polka Express, dancing, food and drinks, a pop-up exhibit of photos exploring polka history... and plenty of opportunities to show off your polka prowess throughout the night. Whether it's a Polish, Slovenian or Dutchmen-style polka, your feet will be moving. Sign up now to secure your spot—and don’t forget to bring a dance partner!
Know Before You Go & Accessibility: The Polka Party celebration is a family-friendly, all-ages event. Activities will be held in the History Maker Space and the surrounding US Bank Lobby Atrium.
- Water is the only outside food/beverage allowed.
- Food is included in the ticket price. Beverages are available for purchase.
- Guests aged 21 and older purchasing beer or wine must show an ID.
- There is no public parking on site.
- Street parking is available and there are multiple public parking lots within two blocks of the US Bank Building.
- US Bank Plaza, and by extension the History Maker Space, has two handicapped parking spaces available.
- Entry to the event will be through the US Bank Lobby doors located along E. Washington Street and S. Pinckney Street. Entryways are ADA compliant.
- No pets are allowed in US Bank Plaza. Service animals are permitted for persons with disabilities in accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
- Guests with additional mobility questions or concerns are encouraged to contact Jenny Pederson at jennifer.pederson@wisconsinhistory.org or (608) 669-5160.
- Additional Information contact: 608-264-4848 or boxoffice@wisconsinhistory.org.