Polka Party: Celebrating 30 Years of Wisconsin's State Dance

Media release:

Join us in celebrating three decades of Wisconsin’s State Dance at the all-new History Maker Space during a one-of-a-kind polka party! Get ready to hop, jump and shake the night away as we honor the enduring legacy of polka in the Badger State, exploring both the historic past and exciting present of this famous jig. In collaboration with local polka aficionado DJ Shotski—who will spin a series of classic and contemporary polka records—this Society-hosted, all-ages event includes live music from DB Polka Express, dancing, food and drinks, a pop-up exhibit of photos exploring polka history... and plenty of opportunities to show off your polka prowess throughout the night. Whether it's a Polish, Slovenian or Dutchmen-style polka, your feet will be moving. Sign up now to secure your spot—and don’t forget to bring a dance partner!

Know Before You Go & Accessibility: The Polka Party celebration is a family-friendly, all-ages event. Activities will be held in the History Maker Space and the surrounding US Bank Lobby Atrium.