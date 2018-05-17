RSVP for Pollinator-Friendly Spring Plants Walk

press release: You and your family can help encourage native pollinators to thrive. The secret is to plant flowers and herbs they can use as food sources. Join Olbrich Horticulturist Katey Pratt on a walk in Olbrich's outdoor gardens where she will show you a variety of early spring plants that are attractive to pollinators and are well-suited for gardens with various light and soil conditions. Meet in the Lobby. Limited space; register early.

Thursday, May 24, 6:30-8 pm

Registration Deadline: May 17

Cost: $17/$13 member | Course Number: 30-07