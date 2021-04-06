ONLINE: Pollinator Gardens: Plant Selection and Garden Care

media release: Learn how to select and care for plants to attract and support diverse pollinators in your garden all season long. This presentation will emphasize native plants and pollinators and will include sustainable gardening practices.

This is a free event but registration is required. Please use the following link to register: https://go.wisc.edu/842s07

Susan Carpenter is the native plant gardener at the University of Wisconsin–Madison Arboretum. She works with students and community volunteers to manage and monitor a 4-acre garden representing southern Wisconsin plant communities. She also promotes pollinator and bumble bee conservation through outreach, monitoring, and encouraging students and the public to document native bumble bees through the WDNR Bumble Bee Brigade.