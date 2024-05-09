Pollinator Palooza
Fitchburg City Hall 5520 Lacy Road, Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53711
media release: Join the city of Fitchburg Resource Conservation Commission for an event at the McKee Farms Park Shelter, 2930 Chapel Valley Road, on Thursday, May 9 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Learn more about why pollinators are so important in our ecosystem. Feel free to bring a water bottle and join for this educational outdoor seminar.
