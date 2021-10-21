media release: WisPolitics.com’s annual polling summit will be held Thursday, Oct. 21 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Madison’s Concourse Hotel featuring top pollsters and the two major state party chairs discussing the 2022 election cycle.

The annual event comes as Wisconsin is once again in the national political spotlight as a crucial purple state, already attracting tens of millions of dollars from those looking to affect next year’s elections.

Next year’s big elections include top races for U.S. Senate and governor as well as an open congressional seat — western Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District now held by retiring U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, D-La Crosse.

The evening starts off with a moderated discussion featuring: state Democratic Party Chair Ben Wikler; new state GOP Chair Paul Farrow

Then top pollsters discuss efforts to do more accurate polling, top issues emerging for 2022 and other polling trends.

The pollster panel includes: Charles Franklin, director of the Marquette University Law School poll in Milwaukee; Paul Maslin, of Madison, a Democratic pollster with FM3 Research; Sarah Stephenson, of St. Paul, Minn., vice president of American Strategies, a national research firm that has done work for the National Association of Realtors; Susan Webb Yackee, a UW-Madison professor of Political Science and Policy and director of the La Follette School of Public Affairs

A plated meal and two drinks will be served. Parking is not included, but a city lot is nearby and street parking is often available. The in-person only event will be capped at 100 people to allow for social distancing amid the pandemic. Any local ordinances in effect will also be enforced.

To register and reserve your seat through a $45 payment, click here and put “2021polling” in the purpose of payment line: https://www.wispolitics. com/make-payments/

Sponsored by the Wisconsin Counties Association (WCA) and the Wisconsin Insurance Alliance (WIA). Their sponsorship support is enabling this program to happen. If you have questions or are interested in sponsorship of this event, contact Colin D. Schmies: schmies@wispolitics. com