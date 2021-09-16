press release: The Lussier Family Heritage Center will be hosting a variety of speakers throughout the summer. Gates open at 5:30 PM and the presentation starts at 6:00 PM. Please bring your own chairs or blankets and set up 6 ft. from other attendees. Arrive early to get some dinner from a local food truck and drinks from Delta Beer Lab. These talks are FREE but there is a recommended donation of $10. Registration is not required but it is strongly encouraged.

Join Emily Jones, a Pollution Prevention Specialist, from Madison Metropolitian Sewer District for a presentation about pollution, what is done to prevent it, and what is done when it occurs.