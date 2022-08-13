Pop-up Standup

× Expand courtesy Rachel Mac Rachel Mac

press release: August is a shop on state street that features modern styles and an eclectic curation of artistic fashion choices. They’re an industry leader in what they do, and as such, have been integrating into the local artist community as much as possible. This show will be one of many of their live events throughout the year, and the first comedy show they’ve produced in the shop. We have one of the best lineups of the fest joining them at August, including: Rachel Mac, Matt MacLean, Olivia Carter, Jonathan Dunne, Deanna Ortiz, Jon Torres, Caitlin Checkeroski, Mohammed Mohammed, Chloe Mikala, and Cosmo Nomikos.

Free.

Madison Comedy Week is sponsored by The Sessions at McPike Park, Comedy on State, Knuckleheads, Graduate Hotels, Camp Trippalindee, Gallant Knight Limousine, Herbal Aspect, Madison Indie Comedy, Ian's Pizza, Brittingham Boats, and Audio For The Arts!