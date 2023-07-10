media release: Free Senior Concert: Pop Wagner has quite the reputation as a singer, picker, fiddler, lasso twirler, poet and downright funny guy. He appeared frequently on Public Radio's A Prairie Home Companion during the show's formative years, and for the last five decades he has worked his cowboy magic throughout 44 states and 13 foreign countries. His cowboy anthems crackle with the warmth of a prairie campfire, and his old time fiddle tunes set toes a-tappin' while he serves up spellbinding rope tricks and tall stories - all with a good dose of friendly humor.

Folklore Village's Senior Outreach Concerts are free events sponsored by the United Fund of Iowa County and Crestridge Assisted Living. All are welcome to our Senior Outreach events, from recently retired folks, to people living in care homes, to folks living at home and looking for fun and accessible activities.