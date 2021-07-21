Pope Farm Conservancy Tour

press release: Join Mel Pope and the Friends for a walking tour of Pope Farm Conservancy. Learn about the purpose of the conservancy, its features, and the history of the land. From agriculture to prairies to woodlands, Mel will talk about the conservancy’s importance as a natural area for people to connect with the land and as a protected habitat for birds and wildlife. Pack your camera and some mosquito repellent; and be sure to wear comfortable walking shoes. We will meet at the TOP of the hill in the picnic area. Additional parking is available at the elementary school.

This tour is free and open to the public – no registration is necessary. We will meet in the lower parking lot.