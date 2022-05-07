media release: The Sun Prairie Historical Museum is hosting a new, room-wide Museum Exhibit, that we hope will not only inspire community pride, but also encourage our citizens to actively participate in the history of our city. Museum staff and volunteers are attempting to weave the stories of Sun Prairie through a time-line highlighting important moments that have contributed to our city’s remarkable population growth. Throughout the season, we will be asking residents of Sun Prairie to lend their family name to this unique community artwork.

We will be asking community members to write their family name on one side of a piece of fabric and the year their family name came to Sun Prairie on the other side. Every few weeks, volunteers will stitch these names into the fabric, so the population details will grow over time, as will the beauty of this exhibit.

The title of this Exhibit is “Population Patchwork”.

The Sun Prairie Historical Museum opens Saturday, May 7, 2022, and the exhibit will continue through Oct. 29. Regular open hours: Wed – Sat (11a-4p)

Admission is free, ample parking in the rear, exterior wheelchair lift on west-side of building.