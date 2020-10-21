press release: John Bolton, former national security adviser to President Trump and ambassador to the United Nations under George W. Bush, will be the featured speaker for the Wisconsin Institute for Public Policy and Service’s (WIPPS) Public Issues series on October 21 at 7 p.m. at the UW Center for Civic Engagement. Bolton will speak on “Populism, National Security and U.S. Foreign Policy in Uncertain Times.”

Tickets will become available on September 28 at 9 a.m.

Here are the ticketing policies:

All tickets are free and available to the public.

The ticketing website is wipps.org/johnboltonwausau.

Please note: Tickets are NOT available in-person from any campus location.

Each guest is limited to a maximum of TWO tickets.

Doors to all venues will open at 6 p.m.

You must present your ticket – either digital or printed – in order to be admitted.

Be prepared to have bags and purses searched.

There are three, separate event venues. See below.

Ticket requesters will be asked to specify the venue name to get tickets for that venue.

James F. Veninga Theater (Room CCE-215) – UW Center for Civic Engagement, 625 Stewart Avenue: This is the location where Ambassador Bolton will appear in person. Seats are reserved seating. You will be asked to choose your seats on the ticketing website. This ticket guarantees your seat until 6:40. At 6:40, all open seats will be re-assigned.

Black Box Theater (Room CCE-214) – UW Center for Civic Engagement, 625 Stewart Avenue: The presentation will be projected to this location in HD. Those in this location will be the first to be awarded unoccupied seats in the Veninga Theater, should guests ticketed for that location not arrive by 6:40 pm. (Re-assigned seats in the theater may not be next to each other.) Seating is general admission.

Auditorium (Room 133) – Main Academic Building, 518 S. 7th Avenue: The presentation will be projected to this location in standard definition. Seating is general admission.

Bolton emerged as a key figure in the impeachment proceedings of President Trump. A long-time conservative Republican, Bolton has served as a political consultant, conservative media commentator and diplomat. The author of several books on American politics, he has been hawkish on American foreign policy and advocated for reform of the United Nations. Bolton’s latest book, “The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir,” is scheduled for a March 17 release.

WIPPS’ programming has addressed hot-button issues on a variety of topics. “Whether you appreciate John Bolton’s worldview or not, he has been a highly influential diplomat and representative of the United States.” said Eric Giordano, WIPPS executive director. “We have a lot to learn from experienced leaders, especially in this time of great change and uncertainty surrounding U.S. foreign policy.”

WIPPS is presenting the event with the support of the Tommy G. Thompson Center on Public Leadership in Madison. For more information, email info@wipps.org or call 715-262-6368.