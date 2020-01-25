Port Wine Celebration

press release: Saturday, January 25, 2020 | 10am – 5pm

Take a break from Wisconsin’s winter! Join us to celebrate our Port wines. Enjoy music, light food, and insights on Port wine from Winemaker Philippe.

Port Tour & Wine Tasting: Take a self-guided tour at your own pace to see how our Port wines are made in our modern fermentation facilities and where wine ages in barrels in our historic underground aging cellars. Along the way, enjoy tastes of the Red Port, White Port and our sister winery’s, Cedar Creek Port Rosé. This self-guided tour is complimentary and is offered in lieu of our regular guided tour.

Winemaker Talks: Winemaker Philippe will share remarks on both our Red Port and White Port, along with our newly released Tawny Port. Talks are scheduled for 11:30am and 2:30pm.

Music

Warm up to the riveting performance of Gin, Chocolate & Bottle Rockets in our upstairs Sugarloaf Room from 12:00pm to 3:45pm. The veteran performers combine forces in a power pop-rock trio, featuring tight three-part harmonies. A little sass, a little sweet and a whole lot of fire.

Distillery

Stop by the distillery to taste our featured spirits flights or one of our specialty spirits flights. Enjoy our new cocktail, St. Charles Punch, made with our Port and award-winning Press House Brandy or a cocktail from our favorites menu, Apples and Cream made with our Wisconsin Apple Brandy, cherry grenadine and cream soda. Visit and see where all our Wisconsin-made spirits come to life.