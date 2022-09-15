Portraiture: Proximity, Empathy and Action

press release: PhotoMidwest Third Thursday presentations are free and open to the public.

Talk given by Jason Corning.

“In today’s divided and isolated society, it is important to understand and empathize with people of all walks of life. I believe it is a photographer’s job to do what many are unable or unwilling to do: to seek out and engage with those who are most often misunderstood and misjudged.

In this talk I will discuss how I seek out and engage with subjects, how I turn passion projects into income, and how I navigate the toxic world of social media to reach a larger audience.”

Free and open to the public. https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86444905873?pwd=YVdMOWNOTm1hWDQzaXVLNHhBN2xVdz09

Meeting ID: 864 4490 5873 Passcode: 449570

