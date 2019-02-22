RSVP for Portuguese-Style Knitting

press release: In this style of knitting the yarn is tensioned around a knitting pin on your shoulder or around your neck. Stitches are created by a flick of your thumb, making this an easy way to knit without stressing your hands or wrists. Learn the techniques of Portuguese-style knitting as you make a scarf. Supply List, Portuguese Knitting Pin, and instructions provided. Knowing how to cast on, knit, purl, and bind off are helpful. Youth Accepted : Ages 12 and up. Instructor: Mary Jo Harris (Madison Knitters' Guild)

Time: 1-3p.m.

Date: Saturday, March 2

Registration Deadline: Friday, February 22

Price: $56/$45 for Olbrich member