RSVP for Portuguese-Style Knitting

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
press release: In this style of knitting the yarn is tensioned around a knitting pin on your shoulder or around your neck. Stitches are created by a flick of your thumb, making this an easy way to knit without stressing your hands or wrists. Learn the techniques of Portuguese-style knitting as you make a scarf. Supply List, Portuguese Knitting Pin, and instructions provided. Knowing how to cast on, knit, purl, and bind off are helpful. Youth Accepted : Ages 12 and up. Instructor: Mary Jo Harris (Madison Knitters' Guild)
Time: 1-3p.m.
Date: Saturday, March 2
Registration Deadline: Friday, February 22
Price: $56/$45 for Olbrich member