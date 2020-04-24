× Expand Marie Renaud Post Animal

press release: Chicago’s Post Animal will release their remarkable sophomore album Forward Motion Godyssey in February on Polyvinyl, and shared another single off the forthcoming record. Following the previously released “Safe Or Not” and “Schedule,” which have already received support from the likes of The FADER and NPR Music, “Fitness” is about persistence in the face of loss.

"Fitness" by Post Animal

Post Animal released their critically acclaimed self-written, performed and produced debut album When I Think Of You In A Castle last year via Polyvinyl, and will release Forward Motion Godyssey on February 14. Written in eight days in the majestic Big Sky, Montana, and co-produced by the band’s Dalton Allison and collaborator Adam Thein, Forward Motion Godyssey finds the band endlessly shapeshifting as they explore new sonic touchstones and expand on their psych-rock origins. “Making this record, we wanted to go extreme in a lot of different directions—we wanted to be as poppy as we’ve ever been, as over-the-top as we’ve ever been, as grandiose and heavy and dramatic as we’ve ever been,” says drummer Wesley Toledo. Now a five-piece (co-founder Joe Keery has since taken a key role on Stranger Things and left the lineup, though he continues to collaborate with his former bandmates in various side projects as time permits), Post Animal is deeply rooted in brotherhood, dating back to a near-lifelong friendship between Allison and Matt Williams. The band’s profound closeness is evident across the entire record, from their undeniable musical chemistry and their most emotionally revealing lyrics yet, making this a gracefully complex and cohesive record which rewards with every listen.

Post Animal is: Dalton Allison (bass), Jake Hirshland (guitar/keyboard), Javi Reyes (guitar), Wesley Toledo (drums), and Matt Williams (guitar), with all members rotating on vocals.

Previous praise for Post Animal:

“This Chicago six-piece plays heavy, proggy psychedelic rock with just the right amount of power-pop sugar to sweeten the mix...impressive skill for crafting memorable melodic baubles.” - Pitchfork

"A bright and punchy bit of psych-pop, 'Ralphie' is a promising initial preview of the album, moving effortlessly through a series of effervescent passages full of sugary hooks and guitar breaks."

- Stereogum

"[‘Schedule’ is] synthpop song full of heart, and it progresses like it could have been written by Peter Gabriel and Bill Wurtz. Don’t fret; the band hasn’t gotten lost in electronic gear." - Consequence of Sound

"Post Animal is for real" - Paste

“This Chicago-based throwback-psych troupe write actual real-life songs...Their scuzzy, flannel-wearing, day-drunk aesthetic isn't there to throw you off the scent—these are weed-addled rock songs reconstructed from dad's record collection." - Noisey

“sweet Tame Impala–esque psychedelic rock tunes...Head on over to their Bandcamp to listen to their earworm-y [music]” - New York Magazine’s Vulture

“the next great band to come out of Chicago – wild, electrifying and, seemingly, indestructible” - NME

"’Schedule' finds the band experimenting with an entirely new palette of sounds. There are still traces of hazy psychedelia to be found, but “Schedule” is an indie-pop odyssey unlike anything else the band has done before." - Get Alternative

"[‘Schedule’ is] a synth-heavy number that puts the group’s versatility on full display. If this track is any indication, 2020 is sure to be the year of Post Animal." - UPROXX