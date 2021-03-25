ONLINE: Post-Contact Indigenous Governance

× Expand courtesy Wisconsin Academy UW-Madison law professor Richard Monette is director of the Great Lakes Indian Law Center.

press release: Wisconsin Academy of Sciences, Arts & Letters Roots of Democracy Series by Margaret Ann Noodin, Richard Monette and Rebecca Webster.

Native systems of governance have faced intense challenges since European explorers first landed on these shores. While America's founding fathers took inspiration from Indigenous governments, the relationship between First Nations and the U.S. Government has been defined by fundamental conflicts over sovereignty, territory, citizenship, and individual rights.

Join the Wisconsin Academy via Zoom for a Roots of Democracy Series discussion with a panel of First Nations scholars who will explore how Indigenous governments have responded to these challenges and the obstacles to sovereignty that still remain in place. This online discussion and Q&A is open to the public with advance online registration (Zoom information is provided upon registration).

Richard Monette is a professor of law at the UW Law School and dire ctor of the Great Lakes Indian Law Center. As a project advisor, he will provide input into the content for resources and discussion guide. He will be a key presenter in our conversation about on the Great Law, Native American governance, and the American experiment with democracy.

Margaret Noodin is a professor of American Indian studies, associate dean of the hHumanities, and dDirector of the Electa Quinney Institute for American Indian Education at UW- Milwaukee. She will serve as a project advisor and speaker on indigenous governance systems, especially those used in the Great Lakes and neighboring regions including the terms related to justice, equality , and the democratic process in the relevant indigenous languages.

The Roots of Democracy series is funded in part by a grant from Wisconsin Humanities, with funds from the National Endowment for the Humanities and the State of Wisconsin. Any views, findings, conclusions or recommendations expressed in this project do not necessarily represent those of the National Endowment for the Humanities. Wisconsin Humanities strengthens the roots of community life through educational and cultural programs that inspire civic participation and individual imagination.