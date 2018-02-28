RSVP for Potential Climate Change Impacts on Communities

press release: Karl van Lith, organizational development and training officer for the City of Madison, will share research findings from the Wisconsin Initiative on Climate Change Impacts (WICCI) to show how climate change will potentially impact Madison and communities in the Midwest. His discussion will focus on adaptation strategies being used by the City of Madison to ensure that impacts on people, the economy, and the environment are minimized.

Wednesday, March 7, 6:30-8:30 pm

Registration Deadline: February 28

Cost: $15/$12 member | Course Number: 10-15