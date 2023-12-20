media release: W ed. Dec. 20, 6:00 – 8:00 pm, Pastures of Plenty (2433 Univ. Ave.) Potluck for Gaza – Phonebank for Humanity! Let food bring us together in collective action. Bring a Palestinian dish or dessert to pass, and join us in contacting our rep resentatives to bring an end to the humanitarian atrocities happening daily in Gaza for the last 2+ months. We will not let Palestine be erased. We’re calling for Ceasefire Now as the first step on the road to ending the occupation of Palestine. Bring stamps & a writing utensil, a cell phone and/ or computer. Paper, envelopes, contact info and sample scripts will be provided. Hosted by Madison Rafah Sister City Project.