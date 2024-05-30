5/30-6/15, Bartell Theatre, at 7:30 pm Thursday-Saturday (2 pm on 6/15) and 2 pm Sunday. $25.

media release: Spend a night in the West Wing with Strollers and Xquisite Xploits production of Selina Fillinger's POTUS, Or Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive, opening May 30, 2024 at the Bartell Theatre. This irresistibly funny farce centers around a tight, fiercely funny ensemble of women played by some of Madison's finest actors. Join Stephanie Monday, Laura McMillan, Abigail Hindle, Kendra James, Cassie Carney, Carol Robinson, Julia Houck, and Taylor Hartman Strpko.

This brilliant all-female farce is just what you need at the height of a Presidential election season once again starring two old white men. Get your tickets quickly at www.bartelltheatre.org! This show will sell out.