press release: Join us for POUND, a full body cardio-jam session inspired by the infectious, energizing, and sweat-dripping fun of playing the drums! Using lightly weighted drumsticks, you'll follow along to choreography designed to inspire participants of ALL ages and stages to release their inner rockstar! This pop-up class is free, so grab a friend and join us bright and early to start November off right!

8:30-9:30 a.m., November 2, Athleta- West Towne Mall

Free!