POUND

Google Calendar - POUND - 2019-11-02 08:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - POUND - 2019-11-02 08:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - POUND - 2019-11-02 08:30:00 iCalendar - POUND - 2019-11-02 08:30:00

West Towne Mall Odana & Gammon Roads , Madison, Wisconsin

press release: Join us for POUND, a full body cardio-jam session inspired by the infectious, energizing, and sweat-dripping fun of playing the drums! Using lightly weighted drumsticks, you'll follow along to choreography designed to inspire participants of ALL ages and stages to release their inner rockstar! This pop-up class is free, so grab a friend and join us bright and early to start November off right!

8:30-9:30 a.m., November 2, Athleta- West Towne Mall

Free!

Info

West Towne Mall Odana & Gammon Roads , Madison, Wisconsin View Map
Health & Fitness
919-257-1787
please enable javascript to view
Google Calendar - POUND - 2019-11-02 08:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - POUND - 2019-11-02 08:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - POUND - 2019-11-02 08:30:00 iCalendar - POUND - 2019-11-02 08:30:00