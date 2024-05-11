mineral point release: The Mineral Point Chamber of Commerce invites you to their Pour & Explore Wine Walk on Saturday, May 11 from 4-9pm — the night before Mother’s Day. This event offers an evening of wine tasting, perfect for kicking off your Mother's Day celebration.

Participants can stroll through Mineral Point's streets, visiting businesses and tasting wines from local and regional wineries.

Tickets for the Pour & Explore Wine Walk are $25 in advance and $30 on the day of the event. Advance tickets can be purchased online at MineralPoint.com. The first 100 ticket holders will receive a souvenir wine glass for tastings.

"We're excited to host the Pour & Explore Wine Walk once again," said Cory Bennett, executive director of the Mineral Point Chamber of Commerce. "It's a wonderful way to celebrate Mother's Day weekend and enjoy the beauty and culture of Mineral Point."

Join us for a delightful Mother's Day weekend in Mineral Point. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit MineralPoint.com and plan your visit today.