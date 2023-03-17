Pouring in Dinner

press release: This month we have Anesis Therapy, Warner Park Community Recreation Center, Wisconsin Youth Symphony Orchestras, YMCA, Madison Youth choir, and Goodman Community Center joining us! Don't miss this opportunity to gather information from each resource provider on how they may be able to support you and your household.

While gathering resources, you'll be able to enjoy delicious food and network with other community members. Kids are welcome.

M﻿any thanks to A Fund for Women for supporting Under One Roof, which allows us to offer these dinners for the community.

03/17/23, 5:30 PM – 7:30 PM, Progress Center for Black Women, 30 W Mifflin St., Madison, WI 53703. Our door is in between The Cooper’s Tavern and the WI Veterans Museum entrance. Park in the State Street Capitol Garage and you’ll be provided a parking coupon by Center staff. 214 N. Carroll St.

P﻿lease email hello@centerforblackwomen.org to share any food allergies we should be aware of in advance.