media release: Saturday, February 18, 2023, noon-4 pm, Olbrich Botanical Gardens

The 14th annual Pour'n Yer Heart Out community iron pour event is coming back to the great lawn outside at the Olbrich Botanical Gardens in Madison, on Saturday, February 18, 2023. This radical outdoor/indoor winter gathering during Olbrich’s annual Open House event is a hands on way to experience FeLion Studios’ metal casting process through an engaging all day demonstration of the foundry arts.

The event is free & open to spectators and community members, while inviting students in the foundry field, professional artists, engineers and local businesses to join us on the pour floor and engage in an inspiring & educational experience, pouring over 3,000 lbs of molten metal together. We are proud to exhibit what’s possible inside of the foundry arts and collaborate with industry leaders who show up to support the creativity of this awesome craft during the dead of winter.

Visiting Iron Artist — info page

POP-UP EXHIBITION, Opens February 11 - March 1, 2023: An iron-clad gallery show will be up at Canvas Gallery inside of Garver Feed Mill to display a retrospective of professional and community-made iron castings created during past PYHO events. Submissions are open to ANYONE who has created an iron casting during one of our iron pour events. DEADLINE TO SUBMIT IS FEBRUARY 4 2023.

Submit to the iron gallery show

ARTIST MEET + GREET, Friday, February 17, 2023 from 5pm-7pm @Canvas Gallery: Meet the FeLion tribe’s crew of professional artists while they are in town during our preview showing on Friday, February 17, 2023 from 5-7 pm, and during the afterparty at Garver from 6pm-10pm at Garver.

“DIY” TAKE-HOME SAND MOLDS: If you are the independent type or enjoy working at your own pace, then picking up one of the blank pre-made scratch tile sand molds inside of the gift shop at Olbrich Gardens might be the perfect way for you to get involved with making a casting this year. Available for every skill and experience level out there, head over to the gift store to grab your favorite mold shape !

Purchase D-I-Y Sand Mold Blanks at Olbrich Gardens

Without community and industry support, the “Pour’n Yer Heart Out” community event would have never made it to the 13th year running. We are so grateful for over a decade of success shared with industry leaders & individual heroes that support this radical experience for the health of our creative & manufacturing future.

As this event continues to grow, the needs & resources to keep it safe, organized, comfortable & fun grows too! Being a part of the 2023 sponsorship efforts means more than helping keep the flames lit & iron flowing in our community. It shows your dedication to creative education through hands on learning, networking & inspiring young minds about the possibilities of trying something new. Your sponsorship effects our community & the greater good for generations ahead.

Become an Iron Pour Sponsor