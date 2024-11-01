Poverty & Power

media release: Come join us for a thought-provoking film screening "Poverty and Power," directed by Emmy-award-winning film Director Jacob Kornbluth. It is the story of what happens when you bring people with lived experience – their voices, ideas and aspirations – to the halls of power. Get ready to engage with our panel in a robust discussion and connect with like-minded individuals who are passionate about creating positive change in our society.

Complimentary Dessert: 6:30pm

Film: 7:00pm