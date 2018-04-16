Power and Protest in the 1960s: The Vietnam War and Reactions Around the World

press release: As a product and battle zone of the Cold War between Communism and Western democracy, the Vietnam War affected the globe. Reactions to the war were at first mixed in the U.S., but as the conflict developed, and the consequences of exerting U.S. power in an unwinnable situation worsened, public protest against the war in Vietnam intensified. The New Left movement organized dissent on campuses across America, but the New Left was also a global phenomenon, erupting throughout Europe, Asia, and Latin America. With pressure coming from all corners of the globe, the US, its allies, and even its enemies, had to address whether intervention in Vietnam was worth the costs. Dr. Vaneesa Cook is a 2015 graduate of the PhD history program at UW-Madison. She finished a postdoctoral lectureship at Queen’s University in Kingston, Ontario in 2017, and now teaches courses in US history at UW-Whitewater.