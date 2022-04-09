The Power of Hope: Standing Together in Israel/Palestine

media release: Congregation Shaarei Shamayim is sponsoring this talk.

Standing Together is a grassroots movement mobilizing Jews and Palestinians from all over Israel in pursuit of peace, equality, social and climate justice. While the minority who benefit from the current status quo of occupation and inequality seek to keep us divided, we know that we — the majority — have far more in common than that which sets us apart. When we stand together, we are strong enough to fundamentally alter the existing socio-political reality. The future that we want to see — with peace and independence for Israelis and Palestinians, full equality for all citizens, and true social, economic and environmental justice — is possible. Because where there is struggle, there is hope.

BIOS:

Sally Abed is a staff member and an elected national leader at Standing Together. In recent years, she has become a prominent progressive Palestinian voice in Israel. Sally is a recurring guest on the Promised Podcast and the Co-host of the new podcast Groundwork - a mini series about Palestinians and Jews refusing to accept the status quo and working together for change. Here is a link to a recent post she wrote in the Nation.

Alon-Lee Green is the National Director and a founder of Omdim Beyachad (Standing Together), the Jewish-Arab grassroots movement that mobilizes people around issues of peace, equality and social justice. He got his start organizing Israel's first trade union of waiters in a chain of coffee-shops and went on to found Israel's first National Waiters Union. Alon-Lee emerged as a prominent leader of Israel's social protest movement in the summer of 2011, and subsequently served as a political adviser to Dov Khenin in the Knesset. Here is a link to an article about him based on an interview with the American Jewish Peace Archive.