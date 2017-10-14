press release: If you love Wisconsin Public Radio and Wisconsin Public Television, you don’t want to miss The Power of Story, the grand finale to our centennial year celebrations. Join us for a night of stories, music, conversation and more, emceed by Ari Shapiro, host of NPR’s All Things Considered.

Explore how stories have the power to inform and inspire our lives and the world around us. Hear personal stories of Wisconsin, learn how NPR reporters craft the stories you love, see WPR’s history come alive, and join in a live Let’s Sing! finale.

Performers include:

• Ari Shapiro, NPR’s All Things Considered Host

• Brian Reed, Creator/Host of the S-Town Podcast and This American Life Senior Producer

• Anne Strainchamps, Host of To the Best of Our Knowledge

• Dr. Jonathan Overby, Host of Higher Ground

• Kimberly Blaeser, former Wisconsin Poet Laureate

• Dasha Kelly Hamilton, Storyteller and The Moth Milwaukee Host

• Bill Siemering, NPR’s First Program Director and MacArthur Genius Grant Recipient

• Max Garland, former Wisconsin Poet Laureate

• The Wisconsin Youth Symphony Orchestra Quartet

With special animations from Wisconsin Public Television

Don’t miss the public radio event of the century!

Presented by Wisconsin Public Radio