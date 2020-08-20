ONLINE: The Power of Visual Storytelling

press release: Third Thursday Talk, Aug 20 at 7 p.m. {Online and open to the public}

Presenter: Alex Garcia

Alex will talk about the power of visual storytelling and how it helped act as the bridge as he transitioned from the Chicago Tribune to his current career working with a mix of editorial, corporate and advertising clients. Click here to learn more about Alex Garcia. The link to use to join the meeting will be available closer to the meeting date.