Power, Precision, Passion

media release: After last season’s sold-out run of A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Madison Ballet returns to perform under the stars at this beautiful venue within Lapham Peak State Forest. Featuring works from both new leading voices in dance and legendary choreographers of the past, this program will include highlights from the historic 40th anniversary season and more.

Audience members should bring their own chairs and/or blankets for seating. This venue is located within a Wisconsin State Forest, so there is a $5 entrance fee per vehicle for audience members. Entrance is free with a Wisconsin State Park sticker.