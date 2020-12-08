ONLINE: Power Women Summit

media release: The Power Women Summit, presented by the WrapWomen Foundation, is the largest annual gathering of the most influential women in entertainment, media and technology. The Summit aims to inspire and empower women across the landscape of their professional careers and personal lives. This year’s all-virtual PWS provides three days of education, mentorship, workshops and networking around the globe to promote “Inclusion 360,” this year’s theme. This year’s event is FREE for all attendees with a limited opportunity for small group mentorship with industry leaders, including T’Nia Miller (“The Haunting of Bly Manor”), Ryan Michelle Bathe (“All Rise”), Garcelle Beauvais (“Coming 2 America”) and Melanie Liburd (“This is Us”). Mentor upgrades are available for a $99 ticket.

Speakers include Beanie Feldstein (“Booksmart”), Storm Reid (“Euphoria”), Alisha Boe (“13 Reasons Why”), Maitreyi Ramakrishnan (“Never Have I Ever”), Whitney Port (“The Hills”, Olivia Culpo (model, actor, entrepreneur and activist), Alexis Ren (entrepreneur, model and activist), Katie Echevarria Rosen Kitchens (co-founder and editor-in-chief of FabFitFun) and Lisa Price (president and founder of Carol’s Daughter), with more speakers to be announced!