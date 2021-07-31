Powerful Potions
Middleton Library 7425 Hubbard Ave., Middleton, Wisconsin 53562
press release: 1pm and 3pm
Calling all magical scientists! Join us for a magical demonstration of three powerful exploding potions. Registration is required to receive a kit to create one of the potions at home after the program. Space is limited. This program will take place in the greenspace across the street from the library. Weather permitting.
Info
Kids & Family