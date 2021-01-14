ONLINE: PPP Loans for First-Time Applicants & Minority-Owned Businesses

press release: In collaboration with Urban Triage, Inc. a webinar is being held tomorrow to answer questions regarding PPP loans/grants.

Sign UP here:

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZMrd-GvqjojH9M14WhpIqvgljoo73Pb0vzV

If you own a business you important that you attend. PPP2 centers Black and Brown entrepreneurs. Don't miss out on available funds.

Funding is based on first come first serve.

Do you know anyone that missed out on a PPP1 Loan? Applications are open again!

Join Scholz Nonprofit Law for a step by step on how to qualify and apply for Paycheck Protection Program loan. We will provide updated materials and the revised application form with specific instructions and opportunities for questions.

We especially want to reach minority-owned businesses with this webinar. Please spread the word! Anyone is welcome. Thanks to Madison Community Foundation for supporting this work.