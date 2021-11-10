ONLINE: Practices for Protecting Local Farmland

media release: Join us for a webinar presented by UW-Madison Extension's Community Food Systems and Local Government Education Programs: Practices for Protecting Local Farmland

Wednesday, November 10, 9:00am-10:30am | Online

Wisconsin's state and local governments have unique opportunities to enact innovative farmland protection measures and position our state as a leader in safeguarding the future of agriculture. Learn about local, regional, and state-level opportunities in farmland protection and hear about innovative programs that are working to protect farmland!

Featuring presentations by:

  • Kara O'Connor, Midwest Farmland Protection Manager, American Farmland Trust
  • Steve Steinhoff, Director, Capital Area Regional Planning Commission
  • Chris Gutschenritter, Land Protection Manager, Tall Pines Conservancy 
  • Catie DeMets, doctoral student, UW-Madison Department of Planning & Landscape Architecture

Extension's Local Government Education series features practical, professional webinars around many planning-related topics.

