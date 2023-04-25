Practicing the Play of Light, Line, Shape and Texture

media release: Photographers often wonder why their photograph does not attract jury acceptance in contests, gallery exhibits, or art shows. After all, their submission of an exciting scene, subject, or object could not be better. The answer may well be that even though the subject is interesting, the basic making of the photograph does not fully demonstrate the play of light, sense of line, power of shape, or dynamic of texture. It all relates to what we see and how we see compared to our image observers.

The best part of PhotoMidwest classes and interest groups is how they offer positive feedback and accountability. To do just that is the purpose of this class on what may be the most important aspect of making images.

Instructor: Don Mendenhall

Time & Dates: Tuesdays 6:30 - 8:30 pm, April 25, May 9, May 23, June 6

Location: Online live interactive class via Zoom

Price: $110.0