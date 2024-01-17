Prairie Adventure
Wisconsin Heights High School, Mazomanie 10173 U.S. Highway 14, Mazomanie, Wisconsin 53560
media release: Come explore the prairie with us! Did you know less than 1% of Wisconsin prairies still exists? Discover why prairie plants are important for our ecosystem and pollinators, including bees, butterflies and birds. Program is funded through the Mazomanie Free Library!
Age: 4 - 9 years old
Cost: Free
This is a drop-in program, no registration is required. Meet at Lions Park entrance, 318 Park St.
Info
Wisconsin Heights High School, Mazomanie 10173 U.S. Highway 14, Mazomanie, Wisconsin 53560
Kids & Family