Prairie Adventure

Wisconsin Heights High School, Mazomanie 10173 U.S. Highway 14, Mazomanie, Wisconsin 53560

media release:  Come explore the prairie with us! Did you know less than 1% of Wisconsin prairies still exists? Discover why prairie plants are important for our ecosystem and pollinators, including bees, butterflies and birds. Program is funded through the Mazomanie Free Library

Age: 4 - 9 years old

Cost: Free

This is a drop-in program, no registration is required. Meet at Lions Park entrance, 318 Park St.

Info

Wisconsin Heights High School, Mazomanie 10173 U.S. Highway 14, Mazomanie, Wisconsin 53560
Kids & Family
Google Calendar - Prairie Adventure - 2024-01-17 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Prairie Adventure - 2024-01-17 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Prairie Adventure - 2024-01-17 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Prairie Adventure - 2024-01-17 18:00:00 ical