Prairie Adventure

media release: Come explore the prairie with us! Did you know less than 1% of Wisconsin prairies still exists? Discover why prairie plants are important for our ecosystem and pollinators, including bees, butterflies and birds. Program is funded through the Mazomanie Free Library!

Age: 4 - 9 years old

Cost: Free

This is a drop-in program, no registration is required. Meet at Lions Park entrance, 318 Park St.