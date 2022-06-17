Prairie du Sac Night Market

media release: Hosted by River Arts Inc.

Friday, June 17, Friday, August 19, and Friday, October 14, 5pm-9pm, at the Riverwalk Park and Overlook Amphitheater (near Ruth Culver Community Library) 490 Water St, Prairie Du Sac, WI 53578

Free to attend

River Arts Inc. is thrilled to bring a new experience to downtown Prairie du Sac…Night Markets! Night markets are open air street markets featuring live music, arts and crafts vendors, food trucks, and other activities designed to drive traffic to downtowns or underutilized spaces and support businesses and community well-being.

*no food or beverage carry-ins

*Must show ID to purchase alcohol

*family-friendly

*No pets allowed in event area

*Restrooms available at the Ruth Culver Community Library