45th Annual Prairie Villa Rendezvous June 16-19, 2022

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

Registered competitors must be a registered camper/participate, dressed in period dress, and have a medallion with them. Camp open to public 9 am-9 pm Thursday-Saturday and 9 am-3 pm Sunday, with on going demonstrations such as blacksmithing, pottery making, storytelling, music, and more.

Wednesday June 15 7:00-Invocation at the Sacred Tree located in the back section of modern camp

Thursday June 16: ; 8:00am-Registration opens; 9:00am-Camp opens; 10:00am-Adult Medallion hunt begins; 9pm-Camp closes

Friday June 17: 10:00am-Adult Medallion hunt clue at registration tent; 3:00pm-Women’s games; 6:00pm-Flint & Steel competition

Saturday June 18: All day-Adult Medallion hunt continues until found; 8:30am-Rifle Range opens for practice for registered campers; 9:00am-Black Powder competition begins rain or shine at the rifle range for registered PUBLIC WELCOME; 10:00am-Kids Games for registered campers; 12:00-4pm-Brenda Finney’s Celebration of Life(the Game Lady) Everyone is Welcome; 1:00pm-Richard Blackhawk Kapusta will do music and storytelling; 1:00pm-Knife & Hawk throw for men, women, & kids for registered campers; 4:00pm-Pie Auction next to the food pavilion; 8:00pm-Richard Blackhawk Kapusta will have music and storytelling; 8:00pm-Adult medallion hunt is done until found

Sunday June 19: 9:00am-Worship service on Brisbois St inside encampment PUBLIC IS WELCOME; 1:30pm-Richard Blackhawk Kapusta will do music and storytelling; 3:00pm-Camp is done for the 2022 season.