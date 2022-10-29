press release: Welcome to Middle Earth! For a fifth consecutive year, Bierock is becoming a bar or restaurant from popular culture for Halloween. In 2022 Bierock becomes the “Prancing Pony,” an homage to J.R.R. Tolkien’s Lord of the Rings literary and cinematic fantasy trilogy.

The Pop-Up takes place one day only, the Saturday before Halloween, October 29, from Noon to Midnight. The experience comes complete with decoration, a themed food and drink menu and employees in costume. Customers are encouraged to come dressed in costume themselves. The only choice is whether to come as a Hobbit, Wizard, Elf, Dwarf, Man, Ent, Orc… or worse. That medieval costume you have from the Renaissance Faire could be put to good use.

We’ll have the finest ales and best bowl of stew in all of Bree ready for you. Plus visitors can expect Lembas bread and a Miruvor cocktail on the menu.

In a short amount of time, Bierock has gained a reputation as one of Madison’s preeminent destinations for its annual Halloween Pop-Up. Indeed, it has traditionally been one of the busiest days of the year for Bierock. Bierock’s Halloween tradition looks like this…

2018: Moe’s Tavern from The Simpsons

2019: The Cantina from Star Wars

2020: The Krusty Krab from SpongeBob SquarePants

2021: The Max from Saved by the Bell

Bierock will have its patio open the day of the event for outdoor dining. There is a canopy in case of inclement weather. Dress appropriately. A word of warning, however. As a one-day-only event, items that are typically on the Bierock menu may not be available. Located at 2911 N. Sherman Ave., Bierock is part of the Northside TownCenter and across the street from Warner Park.