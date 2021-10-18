Prayers & Action for the Planet

media release: Join this multi-faith assembly to pray, raise our voices, and sound the alarm for “Code Red'' for the Planet. We will write our dreams and prayers on fabric squares, display them, and send them to COP26 in Glasgow. As people of many faiths, we will pray, raise our voices in song, and sound the alarm on the “Code Red’’ for the Planet. We will write our prayers on fabric squares, display them, and send them to COP26 in Glasgow.

Four Wisconsin Creation Care Ambassadors will speak:

•Bob Lindmeier, WKOW chief meteorologist

•Rev. Ed Brown, director, Care of Creation and author of This is My Father’s World

•Huda Alkaff, founder of Wisconsin Green Muslims

•Rev. Selena Fox,senior minister at Circle Sanctuary, and among the founders of Earth Day in 1970

They will be joined by:

•Larry Littlegeorge, member of the Ho-Chunk United Church of Christ

•Rev. Kelly Asprooth-Jackson,Senior Co-Minister of First Unitarian Society, Madison

•Steve Coleman, a Roman Catholic member of the Citizens Climate Lobby.

For more information or to help with this event please contact Janice Knapp-Cordes at janice.knappcordes@gmail.com.

This is the second day of Greenfaith’s Faith 4 Climate Justice. https://greenfaith.org/faiths4climatejustice/

Day 1 is: Sunday, October 17: No F-35 Caravan and Creative Celebration - (Day 1 of GreenFaith’s Faith 4 Climate Justice)https://greenfaith.org/faiths4climatejustice/

(In partnership with Safe Skies Clean Water Coalition and many other groups.) - Car and bike caravans will come together at the WI State Capitol between 1:00 and 1:20 PM. Meet at the State St. corner and join as it comes around. Caravan will end with a creative celebration including music, artmaking, and free food. This event will also contribute to #TeachTheTruthWisconsin - a project supported by many Wisconsin groups. Learn more here:https://tinyurl.com/WIteachTruthFb

For more information call Tim at 608-630-3633

