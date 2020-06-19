ONLINE: Pre-Solstice Art Toast

press release: SAVE the DATE! June 19, 2020 5pm

CLICK HERE to Register

Are you ready for something different? Bring snacks, beverages and tell your friends. Relax while internationally acclaimed artist Andre Ferrella takes us into his studio and shows us his latest work! He'll share The Spirit Box Experience - which he describes as A multidimensional experience occurring on quantum levels. A visual meditation enhancing your spiritual connection to your higher self and universal oneness.

About Andre

Visionary Artist, Spiritual Engineer, Multimedia Architect, Discoverer of The Living Picture.

Andre Ferrella has been a seeker inspired to use art as a means to express Beauty, Spirituality and the Divine. On his life-path, Ferrella has sought, studied and embraced the interconnectedness of the universe from the microcosmic to the macrocosmic with the Discovery of The Living Picture. ​

With each step on this path he has discovered more about how nature, the human spirit, and the Divine work together. His discoveries as translated through his art go beyond self-fulfillment to act as an opening for the journey of each individual who views his works.

Andre has been recognized by both the international arts and science communities as an innovator, discoverer and inventor.