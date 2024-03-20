Precision Medicine: Alzheimer's Disease Biomarkers and New Therapies

media releases: Healthy Living with Mild Cognitive Impairment classes offer attendees support, guidance and science-backed strategies for living and coping with a diagnosis of MCI. Dr. Nathaniel Chin, a memory clinic doctor with UW Health and medical director of the Wisconsin Alzheimer's Disease Research Center, is medical director of the series. Participation is free.

March 15: Over the past few years, new therapies shown to slow the progression of Alzheimer's disease have been making their way through the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) approval process. With these treatments becoming available, there are a growing number of questions about how they work. Join this event to learn more about these new therapies for Alzheimer’s disease and the biomarker developments that have led to their creation. Attendees will leave understanding what biomarkers are, how they’ve helped researchers diagnose and improve interventions for Alzheimer’s disease, and what these developments mean for Alzheimer’s disease treatments in the future.

Guest: Sterling Johnson, PhD

Register for the in-person talk by calling 608-266-6581. For Zoom, click the registration link.