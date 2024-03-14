Predator Occupancy on the Breeding Ground of the Whooping Crane Eastern Migratory Population

media release: International Crane Foundation talk, on Zoom.

Despite over 20 years of reintroduction efforts, the Eastern Migratory Population of Whooping Cranes faces challenges with low recruitment due to low rates of chicks surviving to independence. Predation is one of the primary causes of mortality for crane chicks. This presentation will cover Nicki Gordon's master's thesis research assessing the presence and diversity of potential mammalian predator species in relation to Whooping Crane chick-rearing areas and chick survival.