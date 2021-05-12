ONLINE: Pregnancy, Birth and Beyond

media release: Join us on Wednesday, May 12, 6-7 PM with moderator Araceli Esparza (MWM productions) and local women of color who work in promoting women's rights for culturally relevant birth care, for a frank discussion of pregnancy, birth, and beyond. Attend the virtual discussion live on Facebook, and receive a free paperback copy of Like a Mother by Angela Garbes.*

Panelists include: (drumroll please!)

Felica Turner Walton is CEO and founder of Healing Our Hearts Foundation

Margaret Rubio, local Latina community mother, and advocate

Nancy Saiz, local Latina community mother, and advocate

Tamara N. Thompson, CEO of Maroon Calabash, is a doula that specializes in birth-work with a Reproductive Justice lens.

Shonita Roach, founder of Shades of You, Shades of Me, is a Maternal Mental Health agency.

This event is sponsored by New Chapters in Community Health, a partnership between Madison Public Library, Wisconsin Book Festival, and the All of Us Research Program at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. With an intentional focus on African American, Latinx, LGBTQ+, and Rural audiences, we will explore topics crucial to the health and well-being of many in Wisconsin who have felt like they don't have a voice.

*About the book: When journalist Angela Garbes became pregnant, she had way more questions than answers. Informed by her curiosity and life experiences as a woman of color, her book, Like a Mother: A Feminist Journey through the Science and Culture of Pregnancy, is a clarion call for universal access to culturally informed care, support, and information for all pregnant people.