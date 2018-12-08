Prenicia Clifton
Overture Center-Promenade Hall 201 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: World renowned opera singer Prenicia Clifton invites you to participate in a night of elegance and song. Proceeds from this benefit go to support the UW Precollege Youth Fund. Prenicia hopes to increase accessibility and opportunity for Life Readiness Programming for youth in the community. $40 ($20 students).
