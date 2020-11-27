ONLINE: Preparing Black Candidates for Political Office

media release: Coaching and Advice from Some of Madison's Most Experienced Political Leaders

Blacks for Political and Social Action of Dane County will host an online informational forum on Friday, 27 November from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

This forum will feature the following panelists:

Ray Allen, Former Madison School Board

Rep. Shelia Stubbs, Wisconsin Legislature & Dane County

Kaleem Caire, Past Madison School Board Candidate

James Howard, Former President of the Madison School Board

Alder Sheri Carter, President of the Madison Common Council

Pastor David Hart, Esq., BPSADC President and Event Moderator

Join on Zoom.