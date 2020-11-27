ONLINE: Preparing Black Candidates for Political Office
media release: Coaching and Advice from Some of Madison's Most Experienced Political Leaders
Blacks for Political and Social Action of Dane County will host an online informational forum on Friday, 27 November from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
This forum will feature the following panelists:
Ray Allen, Former Madison School Board
Rep. Shelia Stubbs, Wisconsin Legislature & Dane County
Kaleem Caire, Past Madison School Board Candidate
James Howard, Former President of the Madison School Board
Alder Sheri Carter, President of the Madison Common Council
Pastor David Hart, Esq., BPSADC President and Event Moderator
