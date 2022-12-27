Preschool Play Date

Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Get out of the house and in from the cold for a playdate at the library! Let the library provide a welcoming space and age appropriate toys for you and your little one to have fun and meet other children the same age. Rather than a facilitated program, this is an opportunity for families to simply mingle, build community with each other, and swap great book recommendations while children engage in the hard work of play. 

This program is geared towards children 5 and under, siblings and families welcome! 

Kids & Family
608-266-6300
